south carolina election results

The South Carolina municipal elections feature city races across the central South Carolina area. Real-time election results in Columbia, Lexington County, Irmo, West Columbia, Orangeburg County, and other areas. In Columbia, incumbent city councilman at-large Howard Duvall faces off against three challengers: Amadeo Geere, Dylan Gunnels and Sara Middleton. Ed McDowell of Columbia Council District 2 faces challengers Catherine Bruce and Anna Fonseca. And Columbia Council District 3’s Moe Baddourah faces Will Brennan and John Loveday. In Irmo, Mayor Hardy King squares off against Barry Walker Sr. and Mike Ward. Irmo also has three referendums, which are a no yard parking ordinance, a property tax and a hospitality tax. West Columbia will have a mayor race between Tem Miles and Madison Duncan. There will also be two town council races. Blythewood also have a town council race.
Location/Group:

Filter results:
* indicates an incumbent

Politics

