American Heartland Theme Park set to open in 2026, supercharge tourism for the central U.S.

The theme park is set to open just a few hours away from 5COUNTRY.

Example video title will go here for this video

VINITA, Okla. — American Heartland Theme Park and Resort in Eastern Oklahoma is promising a thrilling, family-friendly journey through the greatest stories of the American experience, set up along historic Route 66 in Vinita, Oklahoma.

Right now, at the junction of Highway 82 and historical Route 66, you'll see mostly empty fields, but American Heartland CEO Larry Wilhite says that "We're bringing a family destination and entertainment facility here in the Vinita, and we're delighted to be here."

The theme park promises to be a more than $2 billion "entertainment destination development" that is being built in phases, starting with a large-scale RV park, with cabins scheduled to open phase one in spring 2025 and a "world-class theme park and resort" scheduled to open in 2026.

“We are thrilled to make Oklahoma the home of American Heartland Theme Park and Resort,” said Wilhite. “At the crossroads of the heartland, Oklahoma is an attractive location for a family entertainment destination. The state’s business-friendly approach and innovative partnership efforts have helped make this possible. We look forward to bringing unforgettable generational experiences to Oklahoma.”

The American Heartland promises to be a 1,000-acre development with a 125-acre theme park, which is comparable to the size of the Magic Kingdom Theme Park and Disneyland Park, with an "Americana-themed environment with a variety of entertaining rides, live shows, family attractions, waterways as well as restaurant-quality food and beverage offerings."

Vinita Mayor Josh Lee says that he's excited for what this development will bring to Vinita, Grand Lake, and the entire region.

"This project is going to add 1000s of jobs immediately. It's going to add sales tax revenue, hotel motel tax revenue that's going to help our city it's going to help our fire departments can help our police department, our streets and where else to put American heartland then in America's heartland.

“Oklahoma is excited to welcome American Heartland Theme Park and Resort,” Oklahoma State Rep. Rusty Cornwell said. “Located on historic Route 66 just west of Grand Lake, the development will attract visitors from around the world to experience and celebrate the rich cultures and hometown values America has to offer.”

Related Articles Giant panda twins born in South Korea for the 1st time

It's worth noting that the adjacent 320-acre Three Ponies RV Park and Campground, designed by Oklahoma architects ADG Blatt, is set to be the largest campground in the central U.S. with 750 RV spaces and 300 cabins plus amenities.

“There’s no better place to represent the heart of America than northeast Oklahoma,” said Oklahoma State Sen. Micheal Bergstrom. “This $2 billion investment in our state will create more than 4,000 jobs and introduce a new category of entertainment to the region, and its long-term economic impact will be transformative. Tourism is already one of Oklahoma’s top industries and this project will elevate our state even further. Since tourism is a doorway to economic development, American Heartland Theme Park and Resort will draw new businesses not only to the surrounding area but also throughout the region and state.”

The design team is led by Executive Producer Steve Hedrick, with theme park designers including 20+ former Disney parks builders and Walt Disney Imagineers.

“We are pleased that American Heartland Theme Park has taken the first step and chosen Oklahoma to build a world-class entertainment destination,” said Hopper Smith, interim director of the Oklahoma Department of Commerce. “We look forward to assisting with this project as it develops.”

The 125-acre theme park will feature a collection of six distinctly American lands to welcome guests on a journey through the best of the American story, those lands are set as the "Great Plains, Bayou Bay, Big Timber Falls, Stony Point Harbor, Liberty Village and Electropolis."

The development is also promising a 300-room hotel and modern indoor water park.

“American Heartland will be an anchor tourist destination on Route 66 set to attract more than two million out-of-state visitors to Oklahoma each year,” Kristy Adams, senior executive vice president of sales and marketing for Mansion Entertainment Group, American Heartland and Three Ponies.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device