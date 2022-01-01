Closings | Columbia, South Carolina | wltx.com

x
Closings | Columbia, South Carolina

  • Central Carolina Technical College Closed Tomorrow
  • Ben Lippen School Closed Tomorrow
  • Benedict College Virtual
  • Bethesda Christian School Closed Tomorrow
  • Carolina Allergy and Asthma Closed on Friday
  • City of Bishopville offices Closed Friday
  • City of Columbia offices Closed Friday
  • City of Manning offices Closed Friday
  • City of Newberry Two hour delay
  • City of Orangeburg offices Closed on Friday
  • Claflin College Closed Tomorrow
  • Clarendon County offices Closed on Friday
  • Clarendon County State offices Closed Tomorrow
  • Clarendon District 2 Virtual
  • Columbia International University Closed Tomorrow
  • Elgin Town Hall Closed on Friday
  • Fairfield County offices Closed on Friday
  • Fairfield County Schools Virtual
  • Fairfield County State offices Closed Tomorrow
  • Heathwood Hall Closed Tomorrow
  • Holly Hill Town Hall Closed at noon on Friday
  • Kershaw County offices Closed on Friday
  • Kershaw County Schools Virtual
  • Kershaw County State offices Closed Tomorrow
  • Lee County offices Closed on Friday
  • Lee County Schools Virtual
  • Lee County State offices Closed Tomorrow
  • Lexington District 1 Virtual
  • Lexington District 2 Virtual
  • Lexington District 3 Virtual
  • Lexington District 4 Virtual
  • Lexington-Richland District 5 Virtual
  • McKissick Museum Closed Through Saturday
  • Midlands Technical College Closed Tomorrow
  • Morris College Virtual
  • Newberry County Schools Virtual
  • Orangeburg Calhoun Technical College Closed Tomorrow
  • Orangeburg County offices Closed on Friday
  • Orangeburg County School District Virtual
  • Orangeburg County state offices Closed Tomorrow
  • Richland County State offices Closed Tomorrow
  • Richland District 1 Virtual
  • Richland District 2 Virtual
  • Saluda County State offices Closed Tomorrow
  • Santee-Wateree Regional Transportation Closed Tomorrow
  • South Carolina State Museum Closed Tomorrow
  • South Carolna State University All classes will be virtual for Friday due to severe weather
  • Sumter County offices Closed on Friday
  • Sumter County Schools Virtual
  • Sumter County State offices Closed Tomorrow
  • Town of Blythewood offices Closed on Friday
  • Town of Bowman offices Closed on Friday
  • University of South Carolina Closed Today

