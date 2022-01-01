Closings | Columbia, South Carolina | wltx.com
- Central Carolina Technical College Closed Tomorrow
- Ben Lippen School Closed Tomorrow
- Benedict College Virtual
- Bethesda Christian School Closed Tomorrow
- Carolina Allergy and Asthma Closed on Friday
- City of Bishopville offices Closed Friday
- City of Columbia offices Closed Friday
- City of Manning offices Closed Friday
- City of Newberry Two hour delay
- City of Orangeburg offices Closed on Friday
- Claflin College Closed Tomorrow
- Clarendon County offices Closed on Friday
- Clarendon County State offices Closed Tomorrow
- Clarendon District 2 Virtual
- Columbia International University Closed Tomorrow
- Elgin Town Hall Closed on Friday
- Fairfield County offices Closed on Friday
- Fairfield County Schools Virtual
- Fairfield County State offices Closed Tomorrow
- Heathwood Hall Closed Tomorrow
- Holly Hill Town Hall Closed at noon on Friday
- Kershaw County offices Closed on Friday
- Kershaw County Schools Virtual
- Kershaw County State offices Closed Tomorrow
- Lee County offices Closed on Friday
- Lee County Schools Virtual
- Lee County State offices Closed Tomorrow
- Lexington District 1 Virtual
- Lexington District 2 Virtual
- Lexington District 3 Virtual
- Lexington District 4 Virtual
- Lexington-Richland District 5 Virtual
- McKissick Museum Closed Through Saturday
- Midlands Technical College Closed Tomorrow
- Morris College Virtual
- Newberry County Schools Virtual
- Orangeburg Calhoun Technical College Closed Tomorrow
- Orangeburg County offices Closed on Friday
- Orangeburg County School District Virtual
- Orangeburg County state offices Closed Tomorrow
- Richland County State offices Closed Tomorrow
- Richland District 1 Virtual
- Richland District 2 Virtual
- Saluda County State offices Closed Tomorrow
- Santee-Wateree Regional Transportation Closed Tomorrow
- South Carolina State Museum Closed Tomorrow
- South Carolna State University All classes will be virtual for Friday due to severe weather
- Sumter County offices Closed on Friday
- Sumter County Schools Virtual
- Sumter County State offices Closed Tomorrow
- Town of Blythewood offices Closed on Friday
- Town of Bowman offices Closed on Friday
- University of South Carolina Closed Today
