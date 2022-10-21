Boo at the Zoo sells out the first 3 nights

Riverbanks Zoo, hosts an after hours Halloween event annually.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — This is the first full weekend of Boo at the Zoo at Riverbanks Zoo in Columbia, and tickets were sold out for the first two nights so far.

Stacy MacGregor with Riverbanks Zoo says this is one of their most popular events of the year.

"We'll do about 25,000 to 30,000 people over the 11 days that it runs," MacGregor stated. "So far the team is having fun, the kids are having fun, lots of kids with costumes and families out so it's been great."

Riverbanks Zoo normally closes at 5 p.m. but during Boo at the Zoo that time extends to 9 p.m. for families to come to see the lights, take a spooky train ride, see a magic show, and animals, and collect candy as well.

Volunteers like Pastor Michael Price with Christus Victor Lutheran Church were there handing out candy at night two of Boo at the Zoo. He says this event is a great way to see people from the community.

"It's a lot of fun, a lot of cool costumes, and a lot of cute kids," Price said.

Riverbanks Zoo says all of the money collected from tickets for the event go right back into maintaining animal habitats and creating new experiences for families in the Midlands. Families like the Dubose who come to the zoo pretty frequently.

"We have a membership here and it's good knowing that our money is going to a good cause, so we always enjoy coming out and supporting the zoo," said mom, Taylor Dubose.

Boo at the Zoo charges $15 per person and does not require the purchase of regular zoo admission tickets. At the end of the event, the zoo could bring in as much as $450,000.