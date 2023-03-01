A busy Labor Day Weekend at Congaree National Park following a gloomy week of Tropical Storm Idalia

'It's nice to come out on the other side of it' | Visitors say fresh air and sunshine are a plus after a week of storms in South Carolina.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The departure of Tropical Storm Idalia this week has some people heading for the outdoors for the three-day weekend.

Leonie Stollberg, a University of South Carolina student, said she was on campus when the storm hit Columbia and is happy to get out in the sun.

"I stayed inside for all of it, so I didn't really go outside," Stollberg said. "It was raining the whole day, and one of my professors had canceled class; the flooding in her area was really bad."

People like Chris Irving traveled to spend the day in the much-needed fresh air after Idalia hit the Palmetto state Wednesday. He said he and his girlfriend took a day trip from Charleston to decompress.

"We definitely were fortunate enough that the storm; it definitely could've been worse," Irving said. "We were fortunate that it wasn't too catastrophic."

He said the weekend break from humidity and rain is a great way to kick off a three-day weekend, especially with the cool breeze on Saturday.

"So it's nice to come out on the other side of it and get outside for some outdoor activities," he said.

Some used the break in their weather and busy schedule to check off some last-minute summer bucket list items, like Erin Cahill, who drove down from Raleigh to experience the beauty of Congaree National Park.

"We had off from work and we were like, 'This is great; it's not too far. It was only a couple hours' drive,' and I want to get to all the national parks that I can, so, I was like, 'Let's go check off another one," Cahill said. "Twenty-three national parks done of the main 63; so, there's hundred and hundred of national parks but there's 63 main ones; so, I have 23 of those done."