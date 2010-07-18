x
Chapin art gallery seeks inspiration on purple martin project

Palmetto Fine Arts Gallery seeks photos of popular birds around Lake Murray for in-house project
Credit: AP
This July 18, 2010 file photo shows a North American Purple Martin feeding her young from the balcony of a Purple Martin bird house in Wichita, Kan.

CHAPIN, S.C. — A local art gallery wants lovers of purple martins to share pictures.
The Palmetto Fine Arts Gallery in Chapin created a Facebook group asking people to share pictures of the popular birds who summer on Lake Murray.

According to the Facebook post, the gallery is working on a project and needs a little inspiration.

The gallery will award the top four pictures with a $50 gift card to its shop.

Organizers remind everyone to keep this in mind:

  • only share pictures you took or have permission to share
  • the deadline is midnight, Monday, February 14.

To see submitted photos or to add some of your own, go to the PFA Purple Martin Contest page on Facebook.

