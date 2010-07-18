Chapin art gallery seeks inspiration on purple martin project

Palmetto Fine Arts Gallery seeks photos of popular birds around Lake Murray for in-house project

CHAPIN, S.C. — A local art gallery wants lovers of purple martins to share pictures.

The Palmetto Fine Arts Gallery in Chapin created a Facebook group asking people to share pictures of the popular birds who summer on Lake Murray.

According to the Facebook post, the gallery is working on a project and needs a little inspiration.

The gallery will award the top four pictures with a $50 gift card to its shop.

Organizers remind everyone to keep this in mind:

only share pictures you took or have permission to share

the deadline is midnight, Monday, February 14.