Chapin art gallery seeks inspiration on purple martin project

CHAPIN, S.C. — A local art gallery wants lovers of purple martins to share pictures.
The Palmetto Fine Arts Gallery in Chapin created a Facebook group asking people to share pictures of the popular birds who summer on Lake Murray.
According to the Facebook post, the gallery is working on a project and needs a little inspiration.
The gallery will award the top four pictures with a $50 gift card to its shop.
Organizers remind everyone to keep this in mind:
- only share pictures you took or have permission to share
- the deadline is midnight, Monday, February 14.
To see submitted photos or to add some of your own, go to the PFA Purple Martin Contest page on Facebook.