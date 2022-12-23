What to do in Columbia on New Year's Day 2023

Take a hike, take in a show, things to do in the Midlands on January 1, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. — New Year's Day 2023 falls on a Sunday and if you're not using it as a day of rest from the revelries of the night before, you may be trying to find something to do.

Here are a few suggestions:

Go outside. The weather forecast is calling for a few morning showers but highs should be in the mid- to upper-60s. A nice day for getting out and taking a hike.

South Carolina State Parks are hosting some sort of a hike/walk/run at a park near you. At Sesquicentennial State Park in Richland County, take a 2-mile stroll along the Sandhills Hiking Trail with a park ranger. Meet up at 10 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. for a scheduled 2 ½ hour walk. Make sure you and the kids have dressed appropriately for the weather and bring water, snacks, binoculars, and a camera. Free with park admission -- $6/adult, $3.50/child ages 6-15, children ages 5 and younger are free. Check out the events at southcarolinaparks.com

Although the Harry Hampton Visitor Center will be closed, Congaree National Park will remain open on Jan. 1. Make sure you check current conditions before heading out to the park near Hopkins in lower Richland County.

Explore indoors.

First Sunday at the State Museum features admission for only $1. Explore all four floors and delve into the state’s history at the South Carolina State Museum for just one dollar – or add on the Winter Stars Live Sky Experience planetarium show or Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer 4-D movie (ending January 1) for $5 each, noon-5 p.m.

Go to brunch.

New Year's Day. Sunday. Brunch. You have choices to make.

The Venue at 1626 Main will have Paris Lefaris hosting a drag brunch from noon to 3 p.m.