Entertainment

Jerry O'Connell joins 'The Talk' as new co-host

The well-known actor will be the show's first-ever full-time male co-host.
Credit: AP
IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR THE HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE UNITED STATES - Jerry O'Connell walks the red carpet at the Humane Society of the United States To the Rescue! New York Gala on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 in New York. In its tenth year, the event honored consumer goods company Unilever; MUTTS cartoonist and children's book author Patrick McDonnell; and the Alex & Elisabeth Lewyt Charitable Trust. The evening was hosted by Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn and featured a performance by singer-songwriter Gavin DeGraw. (Larry Busacca/Invision for The Humane Society of the United States/AP Images)

LOS ANGELES — Jerry O'Connell is making history as the first full-time male co-host on CBS's 'The Talk.' 

The change to the show's lineup was announced Wednesday when co-host Sheryl Underwood shared her excitement over O'Connell's addition.

A video of O'Connell doing some "serious training" in preparation for his new role led up to his grand entrance to "Eye of the Tiger".

"NEW HOST ALERT. Join us in welcoming @MrJerryOC to The Talk family," the show tweeted.

To mark his debut, O'Connell brought three flower bouquets for his new co-workers.

