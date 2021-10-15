Joanna Gaines wants to help make your $50k dreams come true

WACO, Texas — What would you do with $50,000?
Waco's elite TV personality Joanna Gaines announced on Facebook Friday that she will be giving away $50,000 to one lucky person with the best business idea or goal.
On the anniversary of the opening of Magnolia, Waco's destination luxury market, Gaines wanted to help make someone else's dreams come true as the couple did 18 years ago.
"So here’s what I’m thinking," the post reads on her Facebook page. "I want to give $50k to help someone do just that. If you have a business idea you’ve been dreaming about, or plans you’ve been working toward and all you need is a little help getting it off the ground, you have until 11:59 p.m. CT tonight to submit your idea to me at the link in profile!"
To get all the details and rules of the contest visit, magno.li/giveaway.