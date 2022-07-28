Welcome to the Dark Side: Star Wars actor scheduled to appear at Soda City Comic Con

Actor best known for portrayal of Star Wars villain Darth Maul to be in Columbia, South Carolina for August convention

COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you haven't got your tickets to this year's Soda City Comic Con, here's a big reason to do so -- organizers have announced actor Ray Park will be a special guest at this year's con.

Park, probably best known for his portrayal as Star Wars villain Darth Maul, has also appeared as the mutant Toad in the original X-Men movie and as Snake Eyes in the first two G.I. Joe movies. He will be signing autographs and taking photos with fans on Saturday, August 20.

Park joins fellow actors Michael Biehn (Terminator, Aliens, The Abyss, The Mandalorian, The Walking Dead), Alexis Knapp (Project X, Pitch Perfect movies, The Orville), and Thom Mathews (Friday the 13th franchise, Return of the Living Dead, Nemesis).

More featured guests include anime and voice actors Leah Clark, Kellen Goff, Jason Liebrecht, Elizabeth Maxwell, John Swasey, Eric Vale, and Kent Williams.

Soda City Comic Con will be Saturday and Sunday, August 20 and 21, at Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center.

Cosplaying -- dressing up as your favorite character from books, films and anime, if you don't already know -- is encouraged. There will be a children's cosplay contest at 4 p.m. Sunday. One word of caution: organizers advise cosplayers there is a strict no-functioning weapons policy. If a prop can be used as a weapon, leave it at home.