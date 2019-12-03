COLUMBIA, South Carolina — Benedict College is one of two colleges in the country to receive honors for meeting educational challenges head on, and seeing change within a short period of time.

The school was recently awarded the American Council on Education's Fidelity Investments Award for Institutional Transformation.

In recent years the school has made changes to its curriculum, did away with it's long-standing open enrollment, lowered tuition, and reduced its debt---all while increasing its enrollment.

Benedict's President and CEO, Dr. Roslyn Artis was appointed President of the college June of 2017. She implemented a 5-year plan for stability and growth that appears to be working.

"When I joined Benedict College in the fall of 2017, I coined the phrase 'TheBESTofBC' to elevate our rich history and to amplify our efforts to pursue excellence in every area of the institution from academic achievement to technology and innovation," states President and CEO of Benedict College, Dr. Roslyn C. Artis.

Dr. Roslyn Artis (second from left) accepts the ACE/Fidelity Investments Award for Institutional Transformation during the opening session of the 101st ACE Conference

Benedict College

The University of South Florida is the only other recipient of the award, which includes a $10,000 prize.

Benedict College is a private historically black college in Columbia. It has about 2,100 students.