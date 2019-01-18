ORANGEBURG, S.C. — On Tuesday the Orangeburg sheriff’s department delivered groceries to a local apartment complex. It’s apart of an initiative with a program called serve and connect an organization that hopes to build a better relationship between the community and law enforcement but it’s deeper than delivering food to those in need but more so about bringing a change to the Orangeburg.

Connecting with the community…is the message of Sgt. Keith Parks who tells us more about the event that took place on Tuesday that fed over a hundred residents.

Parks says, “We partnered with Kassy Alia of serve and connect and she brought in at that time 90 boxes of Gregg's groceries and it was just an awesome atmosphere.” He goes on to say, “We probably had about 70 to 80 residents, another 40 to 50 kids that were in there and we really got a chance to hear that community and hear those concerns so often we go in and a lot of people think it’s about making an arrest but Sheriff Ravenell thoroughly believes that in order to police a community you have to understand the problems of that community.”

Parks says he grew up on the southside of Chicago in an environment similar to some of the kids in the community and that’s part of the reason why he enjoys giving back. “I love the kids and to be able to connect with them and share my story and show them that this maybe your temporary situation but this doesn’t have to be your forever.”

The department is hoping to continue to bridge that gap with more events like this ahead in the coming months