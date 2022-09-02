18 apps parents should know about - Are your children on any of these?

The list shared by SJCSO includes social media apps, dating apps, and even games with chat functions.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On the heels of Safer Internet Day, the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office shared a list of 18 social apps that kids and teenagers might be using, to help parents be more aware.

The aim of Safer Internet Day is to create a safer and better internet that empowers everyone to use technology "responsibly, respectfully, critically and creatively", according to the U.S. home of Safer Internet Day.

The list shared by SJCSO includes social media apps, dating apps, and even games with chat functions that can expose young people to solicitation from sexual predators.

18 apps parents should know about:

Live.Me

Live.Me is a live-streaming video app that uses geolocation to share videos so that users can find out a streamers exact location. Users can earn "coins" as a way to "pay" minors for photos.

Calculator%

2. Calculator% is one of several secret apps used to hide photos, videos, files and browser history.

Holla

3. Holla is a video chat app that allows users to meet others all over the world instantly. Users have reported racial slurs and explicit content on the app.

Discord

4. Discord allows users to chat with both friends and strangers through voice, video and text while playing video games. Users have reported racial slurs and explicit content on the app.

Ask.FM

5. Ask.FM encourages users to allow anonymous people to ask them questions. The app is known for instances of cyberbullying and harassment.

Roblox

6. Roblox is an online game with a chat function which opens users up to solicitation from sexual predators.

WhatsApp

7. WhatsApp is a messaging app that allows users to communicate through text, calls and video chats worldwide.

KIK

8. KIK allows anyone to message users with unlimited access. The app can bypass traditional text messaging features.

Whisper

9. Whisper is an anonymous social platform that encourages users to share secrets with one another. The app also reveals the users location to allow people to meet up.

Bumble

10. Bumble is a dating app that requires women to make the first move with connections. Kids have been known to create fake profiles and falsify their ages, according to officials.

Badoo

11. Badoo is a dating app that allows users to chat, share videos and share photos. The app is intended for adults only.

Grindr

12. Grindr is a dating app for the LGBTQ+ community that allows users to chat, share photos and meet up based on the apps geolocation.

Skout

13. Skout is a location-based dating app and website that allows sharing photos. Officials said children under the age of 17 have been known to make profiles with falsified ages.

Snapchat

14. Snapchat is a popular social media app that allows users to create stories, send pictures and videos. The app also shares your location.

Hot or Not

15. Hot or not is a social app that encourages users to chat and rate each others profiles. The purpose of the app is to hook up, according to law enforcement.

Omegle

16. Omegle is a social app that allows users to video chat privately or in a group. Child pornography has been linked to Omegle, authorities said.

Meetme

17. Meetme is a social app that allows users to connect based on geolocation and encourages them to meet up.

TikTok