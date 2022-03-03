All 136 cats were removed safely and were given individualized treatment from Houston SPCA veterinarians.

HOUSTON — The Houston SPCA said they rescued 136 cats and kittens Wednesday from an abandoned home filled with debris and feces in Grimes County.

The felines were reportedly left behind after an eviction warrant was served by Grimes County Constable Precinct 2.

Some of the cats, two of which were pregnant, were found hidden inside dressers, closets, walls and the chimney. Others were found roaming outside, said the SPCA.

All 136 cats were removed safely and were given individualized treatment from veterinarians.

The rescue organization said it will provide information on adopting the felines at a later date.

The Houston SPCA has a 10-member animal cruelty investigations team that works closely with local law enforcement to help end animal cruelty.

If you witness animal cruelty, you can report it online to the Houston SPCA or call 713-869-SPCA (7722).