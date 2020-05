KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — While you were going about your business Saturday, Kershaw County deputies were tending to a different kind of business.

Kershaw County deputies say an 11-foot alligator was found in the Boykin community of Kershaw County.

With the help of officers from the S.C. Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR), deputies say the successfully relocated the the alligator

Kershaw County Sheriff's Office