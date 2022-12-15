Columbia Police wrangle wayward goat after multiple calls

With the help of some Columbia officers and crisis intervention training, 'Hunnybun' is back home.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Goats will chew just about anything - which can be a problem when that anything is a fence.

Columbia Police found that out firsthand recently when Hunnybun the goat made her way out of an enclosure and became the focus of multiple calls to dispatch in southern Columbia neighborhoods.

What followed was an unusual police search that ended on a positive note full of puns on Instagram. In short, Hunnybun is no longer "on the lam" and certainly not the "G.O.A.T." of the situation.

Columbia Police said the officers were able to use crisis intervention training to get Hunnybun to "peacefully surrender."