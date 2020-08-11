Baby beaver recovering at local wildlife sanctuary after being hit by car

'Maple' was named after her favorite food, maple trees.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A baby beaver is the newest addition to Owl's Nest Sanctuary for Wildlife in Hillsborough County.

"Maple," as she's named, came to the sanctuary after she was hit by a car in the Panhandle.

The sanctuary says she has some neurological damage, so workers aren't sure if she'll be able to return to the wild.

She's named for her favorite food, maple trees, and workers are looking to plant one, since the trees aren't native to this part of Florida.

If anyone has a maple tree they'd like to donate to the sanctuary, you can contact the sanctuary on its website here.

You can also find the organization on its Facebook page.

