Charleston MUSC campus sees flooding during Idalia

"I knew it would get flooded pretty bad, so at least when I left I saw that on Ashley, it was starting to get flooded," Cecile Frereux, MUSC PhD student said.

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) Charleston campus saw lots of flooding following Tropical Storm Idalia, but things were primarily cleared up a day later.

"I'm surprised it's this way this soon already because normally it's not as soon," certified medical assistant Dina Washington said.

Floodwaters have nearly evaporated at MUSC's Charleston campus. While lingering pools of standing water still existed, conditions were much different on Wednesday.

"I knew it would get flooded pretty bad, so at least when I left, I saw that on Ashley, it was starting to get flooded," MUSC doctoral student Cecile Frereux said.

News19 caught up with other doctoral students, doctors and medical assistants on the campus to hear what they witnessed of Tropical Storm Idalia.

"It would get dark, and then it would get light and get dark again. The winds would start - the rain started picking up a little bit - so, around one o'clock, they started to head out because the street started to flood," Washington said.

Washington said employees were allowed to park in a new area Thursday morning to allow the stormwater to dry up.

"Our boss sent us a message to let us know, hey, everything is cleared; it's not as flooded. I've seen debris and branches," Washington added.

Students at MUSC said this storm packed a bigger punch, with more water than usual.

"There was a hurricane last year. It was flooded, but not as much from what I remember," Frereux said.