Fire chief gives update on Colony Apartment evacuations

Almost a week after residents were found without heating and water, Columbia's fire chief says 60% of the units are ready to be moved into.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Nearly a week after problems at the Colony Apartments forced residents to evacuate their homes, many still aren't able to move in.

Viola Simmons says Columbia Police knocked on her door last Tuesday night and said she would need to be evacuated.

She was one of 300 units that were told to leave after city officials found families were living without heat or water for days.

"They told me 'Miss viola, you got to go.' I said 'No I don't have to go.' She said, 'You gotta go, everybody has to go."

Columbia Fire chief Aubrey Jenkins said that as of Monday, 60% of the 300 evacuated units have been deems safe to return to. That means the department had to make sure there was heat, water, working smoke detectors, and no gas leaks. He adds that even after being cleared, families are not able to move in immediately.

One of the residents who is still waiting to come home is Essence Rhames. She says her and her son have been living in a hotel room provided by the Monroe Group, the company which owns Colony Apartments.

"When you have the whole front part of the community blocked off with police and news outlets it's just not a good feeling. it doesn't make you feel safe, especially within your own community."

On Monday Columbia fire, police, and other city officials were on scene talking to residents. During the day, employees with the property group were travelling to units, and Dominion Energy was on site with gas equipment.