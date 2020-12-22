Food bank volunteer receives car, $10,000, and hundreds of gifts in Christmas surprise

The Boise group Praynksters, known for their giving mobs, organized this for her.

BOISE, Idaho — A local food bank volunteer who usually gives her time was on the receiving end of something special this week.

After losing her husband a few years ago in an accident, medical bills piling up, and becoming a foster parent to two of her grandkids, Shannon found herself receiving from the food bank.

She started volunteering there to give back.

She received $10,00, a car, hundreds of gifts, and the food bank got a $1,000 donation.