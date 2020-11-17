Chick-fil-A brings back seasonal favorites

The Peppermint Chip Milkshake as well as the Chicken Tortilla Soup are back for a limited time.

ATLANTA — With a chill in the air and festive lights starting to appear around town, you know the holidays are right around the corner. And that also means a couple of your favorite Chick-fil-A items are back on the menu.

Beginning this week, the Peppermint Chip Milkshake as well as the Chicken Tortilla Soup are back for a limited time.

The milkshake, around since 2008, is handspun with their Icedream dessert with chips of peppermint bark topped with whipped cream and a cherry.

The soup, which made its debut in 2012 includes shredded chicken with navy black beans in a white creamy base with a blend of vegetables and spices.

And if you are struggling to find that perfect gift for that someone who has everything, you can spark some joy with Chick-fil-A holiday merchandise.

Some of the items they are offering include a limited-edition holiday ornament, a boxed-set of signature Chick-fil-A 8 ounce bottled sauces and seasonal gift cards. I mean, who wouldn't want some Chick-fil-A sauce in their stocking this year?