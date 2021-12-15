Kraft will pay you up to $20 to not make cheesecake for the holidays

If cheesecake is on your holiday menu, you might want to make a different choice this year. Doing so could earn you some money.

But, if cheesecake is on the menu, you might want to make a different choice this year. Doing so could earn you some money.

You have probably heard by now that there is a cream cheese shortage. The demand for cream cheese, and supply issues have contributed to the shortage.

Kraft, the maker of Philadelphia Cream Cheese, is asking folks to not make cheesecake for the holidays and will pay up to $20 for another dessert.

The company released a video on their social media channels encouraging people to wait until next year to make that decadent treat.

Beginning December 17 and 18 at 12 pm (EST) each day, you will need to reserve your spot to claim a 'limited dessert reservation'. Once confirmed, you will receive a unique, one-time link that is sent only to you. You will not be able to share the link.

Then, buy any dessert with a dated receipt between December 17-24.

Then, starting December 28, those with a link can submit their dessert receipt for your chance to receive a $20 digital reward. You will have until January 4 to redeem your receipt.

There will only be 10,000 reservations available beginning at 12:00 pm EST December 17, 2021 until that day’s reservations are claimed.

Another 8,000 reservations will be made available on December 18, 2021, starting at 12:00 pm EST until all are reservations are claimed.

The reservations are on a first-come, first-served basis until all are claimed.