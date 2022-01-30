Special delivery! Baby born on flight to Washington D.C.

By the time the flight touched down at Dulles International Airport, an extra passenger was onboard.

WASHINGTON — Thirty thousand feet above the Atlantic Ocean, a United flight crew was facing a situation. A passenger was in labor. And they were still thousands miles from their destination: Washington D.C.

The crew launched into action.

A doctor on the flight teamed up with one of the flight attendants, who was a trained nurse, to successfully deliver the baby.

Hours later, mom and baby are doing well, United Airlines said. They were met with gifts from United once the flight touched down at Dulles International Airport. The flight was coming from Accra, Ghana.

In a card for the mother, United staff wrote, "On behalf of the United Team at Washington Dulles, congratulations on your new baby boy!"