He shared a GoFundMe link along with small videos of him and his three daughters to TikTok.

ATLANTA — Michael Walker and his family struggled during the pandemic. They're homeless and survive by living in overpriced hotels in search of a place to call home, Walker said on a GoFundMe page description.

Walker, who lives on dialysis, took to TikTok to express his housing insecurities in hopes of a miracle, especially since he has three non-verbal autistic daughters.

"Somebody told me to reach for the stars, reach for the stars, so I'm reaching," Walker said in the TikTok.

His video found the hearts of 6,000 viewers, and a GoFundMe page for Walker and his family received over $25,000 in donations in under a week.

@yamainmanmike20 Share with a billionaire/millionaire wit change to spare (i used to rap...bars) https://gofund.me/cf90b61b ♬ Anything For You - Ledisi

In the description on the page, Walker said he always dreamed of having a house to teach his daughters how to grow their own food and be self-sufficient. The Roswell man also wrote his desire to gift his wife the space to homeschool their daughters.

His TikTok video had snippets of Walker interacting with his daughters as well as pictures of his family. He ended the video with the link to the GoFundMe page.

The comments were flooded with hopeful messages and prayers. Some even tagged celebrities like Lizzo and Nicki Minaj in hopes of spreading the word even further.