LGBTQ Columbia History Initiative seeks to preserve, tell stories of city's LGBTQIA+ community

Partnership of Historic Columbia, South Caroliniana Library and University of SC's Dept. of Oral History collecting and preserving voices from the community

COLUMBIA, S.C. — An interactive project by Historic Columbia, South Caroliniana Library and the University of South Carolina's Department of Oral History is collecting and archiving stories from Columbia's LGBTQIA+ community in an effort to map the gay history of the capitol city.

The LGBTQ Columbia History Initiative consists of three distinct sections, each accessible from Historic Columbia's website.

“We are so honored to able to use this platform to share stories that have previously not been brought to the fore,” said Robin Waites, Historic Columbia’s Executive Director. “This community has made significant contributions to the city at large and we hope that our project will illuminate that important past.”