Living Christmas Story comes to life in Irmo

Union United Methodist Church in Irmo will host its annual living nativity this weekend.

IRMO, S.C. — Union United Methodist Church in Irmo is gearing up to host their annual living nativity.

For more than 20 years the church parking lot has been transformed into the city of Bethlehem, at least for a few days.

On Thursday, News 19 spoke with one of the event organizers, Glenna Dean Wildt as they gear up for opening night.

"Due to the pandemic we are taking extra safety precautions for all of our cast members," said Wildt. "As for the general public, this is the perfect activity. You get to sit in your car and experience the beauty of Christmas."

The Living Christmas Story uses real people from the community and includes live animals. The dates this year are December 4-6 from 6:30 until 9:00 p.m.