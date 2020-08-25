Her story will inspire you to lose weight

Samantha Brooks lost 110 pounds and went from a size 16 to a size 2.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Back in 2013 Samantha went to buy a dress for Easter Sunday. When she tried some on she realized that she was now a size 16. That was too much to take. She made a commitment to lose weight.

"I just tried that dress on and almost cried. I said then and there that I will eat healthier and exercise," says Brooks, "It sounds too easy but I just avoided sweets and breads and started exercising. I lost weight very fast in the beginning and there was no fad diet or plan. Just eating smart and exercising."

Brooks says it wasn't easy but when you see results you want to keep going.

"Anytime I got discouraged or felt like running for the sweets I would think back to that dressing room and how I felt. I was diabetic and I was having foot issues. I don't ever want to go back there again," said Brooks.