Hunter-Kinard-Tyler seniors celebrate graduation in two parts

As families celebrated their loved one's accomplishments, some new grads say they are thinking about their future.

NORWAY, S.C. — The Town of Norway shut down part of its major street for graduation. It's part of the effort to show off the newest graduates at Hunter-Kinard-Tyler High School.

"It still hasn't hit me that I graduated," said Jordan Singleton. "However, it feels good because I know I'm out of school."

"I thought we weren't going to have a graduation, and I didn't think our family was going to be here," Rayvionna James said.

"It been a tough year for us. We didn't get to experience going to school, going to the senior trip or any other traditions," explained Zyveria Clemons. "I appreciate everyone who came out to come to support us."

Friday's celebration came in two parts. First, the graduation, and then a parade. As families celebrated their loved one's accomplishments, some new grads say they are thinking about their future.

"I'm going to Benedict College," said James. "I don't know what my major will be yet; I said accounting. I also will be running track."

"I'm trying to attend Augusta United to continue playing football," said Singleton. "If that doesn't work, I'm going to become a welder and start my own business that only hires people who need a second chance."

Graduation parades are becoming the new norm in the COVID-era. Students News 19 talked to agree that they didn't think the turnout would be as big as it was.