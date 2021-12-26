Slow Sunday sales mark near end to otherwise busy holiday shopping season

Some local shops said the day after Christmas was slower than they had hoped, but they were optimistically looking ahead to close out the year.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — As the official holiday shopping season winds down on Dec. 31, people were hitting the streets in Columbia to check out gifts. But it wasn't quite the hustle and bustle seen just days earlier.

Some were out to return items or to use gift cards from Christmas, but there was a general consensus among those who spoke with News19 that online shopping is the way to go.

Leonard Blythe and Brittanie Williams were both out walking on Gervais Street, Sunday afternoon following Christmas gift-giving. Both said they felt strongly that this was the year for online shopping.

They added that the presence of COVID and deals being better online made it the clear choice. Blythe said he felt online shopping is becoming the new reality as the streets were slow and empty.

Shoppers like Laura Moshier said online shopping allowed a prime opportunity to avoid the stress and gave her time to get all the gifts needed from her laptop - instead of making her deal with crowds, COVID, or being uncomfortable.

Stores along Devine Street such as J. McLaughlin saw a common theme shared by others - a slightly slower day than they wanted. However, they were still happy to see their loyal customers stop by. Sales associate Ashley Hoefer said she saw her regular Christmas returns, adding it was nothing out of the ordinary.

Employees of two other stores on Devine Street said they experienced a slower-than-average day after Christmas and added that it was well below anticipation.

But that doesn't mean sales are down as a whole. With all of the shopping online, the National Retail Federation is still anticipating an above-normal shopping season, in general, even in the face of omicron. Senior Director Katherine Cullen said it looks like actual sales will exceed their forecast and be upwards of 11% in terms of growth.