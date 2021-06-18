What he ordered is not what he got!

Ahmad Stephens was really excited about his new outfit, that is until he opened it and realized it was nothing like what he was expecting.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Ahmad Stephens was really excited about ordering an outfit he found online. He wanted something special to wear to a dinner party. Unfortunately, when he opened the package it wasn't at all what he was expecting.

Stephens shared with WLTX his disbelief. "I thought this outfit was going to be nice. I'm working on my body. It's not all the way there but I thought it was going to be a really nice outfit to wear to this dinner party."

Stephens was so surprised by the differences in the outfits, that he took a photo and sent it to a group of friends. They told him it was too funny not to post. Being the kind of person who enjoys a good laugh, he said he posted it on Facebook expecting a few people in South Carolina to see the humor in his wardrobe malfunction.

WLTX reached out to the company that Stephens ordered from. We haven't received a response yet.

When asked if he planned on returning the outfit and requesting a refund of his $48.99, Stephens says he won't be.