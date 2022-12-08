Crackdown before the countdown: How Airbnb plans to prevent New Year's parties

In 11 countries, the company plans to limit who can book an Airbnb on NYE weekend.

DALLAS — If you were planning on booking an Airbnb to end 2022 with a bang, you might need to come up with a backup plan.

The company just announced that they're taking extra measures to prevent unauthorized New Year's Eve parties. Their plan will affect users in 11 countries: the US (including Puerto Rico), Canada, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, France, Spain, the UK, Ireland, Portugal and the Netherlands.

Long story short: If your Airbnb track record isn't squeaky clean, then you won't be allowed to book a place on NYE weekend. Anyone that doesn't have a positive history - or no previous bookings at all - will be banned from one-night bookings on the platform.

Restrictions will be tighter for people that try to book a spot for two or three nights around NYE, especially if the booking is local.

In the announcement, the company says that while most guests and hosts are respectful and responsible, New Year's Eve attracts a higher chance of disruptive parties.

"These proactive defenses will help to promote responsible travel and help to prevent rare instances of unwelcome behavior, and enable Hosts, guests and communities to enjoy their end of year celebrations with added reassurance," said Naba Banerjee, Airbnb's Director of Trust Product and Operations.

This NYE crackdown follows Airbnb's permanent party ban that was made official over the summer. The company also noted their success from previous defenses around New Year's Eve, saying party incidents around that season have dropped almost 60% since their 2020 pilot.

Airbnb plans to continue expanding their defense initiative with measures including reservation screenings, noise censors for hosts, and support and safety lines for local communities, hosts and guests.