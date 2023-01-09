New farm-to-market opens in Columbia's Vista district

The family-owned store is an extension of Toms Creek Family Farms, which is based out of Hopkins.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia has a new farm-to-market venue where fresh, locally grown and produced food products are available for sale. The Farmers Market Xchange, located at 912 Lady Street, is an extension of Hopkins-based Toms Creek Family Farms.

The Farmers Market Xchange had a soft opening last week in the renovated historic building. It was a kind of return to the original purpose of the building, which was a feed and seed store back in 1915.

"We're excited to keep this piece of history and add to the shopping in The Vista," said developer, Neset Hikmet in a previous interview with News19.

Hikmet said his family-owned farm in Hopkins has been in operation for the past five years. He found the opportunity for his latest venture to bring his vegetables to a larger market.

The market has a Mediterranean influence and will sell items such as stone ground grits and corn meal, fresh baked breads, local meats and cheeses, and Turkish coffee in addition to locally grown fruits and vegetables.