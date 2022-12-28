City of Columbia seeks contractors for new housing program

SHINE Program to assist qualified homeowners with repairs, replacement of dwellings within city limits

COLUMBIA, S.C. — City of Columbia is looking for contractors to participate in a new housing rehabilitation program, SHINE (Single-Family Housing Improvements for Neighborhood Enhancement), and will be hosting a series of workshops to learn more about the program and opportunities available through it.

SHINE was developed in the spring of 2022 and replaces the city’s previous Maintenance Assistance Program. SHINE is meant to aid qualified homeowners within city limits with financial assistance for projects related to the upkeep, maintenance and repairs their property.

Projects may range from weatherization in order to lower utility bills, to total home replacement.

SHINE is a Community Development Program, managed by Community Development staff, and funded with annual entitlement funds sent to the City of Columbia from the US Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

Contractors approved by the city will receive information to bid on individual homeowner projects. Homeowners will have to approve the awarded bid by the contractor.

In order for a property to be considered, they must be owner-occupied (not a rental) and applicants must meet eligibility requirements to receive assistance.

Contractors interested in participating in SHINE are encouraged to register and attend one of the following workshops: