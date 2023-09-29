Postal Service announces job fair, aims to hire 1,000 people in South Carolina

The USPS said the event is part of its 10-year-plan, dubbed 'Delivering for America,' that hopes to build 'a more stable and empowered workforce.'

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The United States Postal Service will hold a job fair in early October as part of its goal to hire 1,000 people in South Carolina.

The service announced on Friday that it will hold the event on Oct. 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the American Legion Post at 524 Heckle Blvd. in Rock Hill. The event will work to fill immediate openings for positions for city carrier assistants, rural carrier associates and assistant rural carriers.

Officials said USPS personnel will be at the location to provide information about positions and answer applicants' questions.

The USPS said the event is part of its 10-year-plan, dubbed "Delivering for America," that hopes to build "a more stable and empowered workforce."

"The Postal Service is preparing now for another busy holiday season as online shopping and shipping continue to increase and package growth expands," the announcement said. "Right now, we are looking for committed and motivated individuals to join us in our mission of service to your local community and the nation through the holidays and beyond."

The announcement added that it is an equal-opportunity employer with competitive compensation, on-the-job training and opportunities for advancement.