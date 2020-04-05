COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Midlands' center for philanthropy, Central Carolina Community Foundation (CCCF), is once again hosting the 18-hour online giving challenge to raise money for 415 nonprofit organizations in the area on Tuesday, May 5.

Midlands Gives is the largest, local, online giving event in South Carolina, now in its seventh year. This year especially with the impact of the coronavirus crisis, CCCF hopes to help raise critically needed that will allow nonprofits to continue their work providing resources and services within the community in the areas of health, human services, education, and more.

Since 2014, Midlands Gives has raised $9.3 million for local nonprofits. Donors can contribute online in amounts of $10 or more to the nonprofit organization(s) of their choice.

The link to Midlands Gives will be open 6 a.m.-11:59:59 p.m., Tuesday at midlandsgives.org and can be accessed through mobile device or laptop. Donors can add multiple organizations to a “shopping cart” with donation sizes of their choice.

Area corporations are offering incentives to online givers:

6 a.m. Dominion Energy Daybreak Prize — a surprise prize to kick off the day; 11 nonprofits will be randomly drawn to win $5,000 each.

— a surprise prize to kick off the day; 11 nonprofits will be randomly drawn to win $5,000 each. 6:15 p.m. Nephron Pharmaceuticals Mayors Challenge — a virtual game where each elected official will have five seconds in the “hot seat” to answer trivia questions. Correct answers allow the elected official to award $250 to a nonprofit of their choosing.

— a virtual game where each elected official will have five seconds in the “hot seat” to answer trivia questions. Correct answers allow the elected official to award $250 to a nonprofit of their choosing. 10:30 p.m. Nephron Pharmaceuticals Match Maker Prize — $1,500 awarded to one small, medium, and large-budget nonprofit randomly drawn from nonprofits who meet or exceed their match by 10:30 p.m.

— $1,500 awarded to one small, medium, and large-budget nonprofit randomly drawn from nonprofits who meet or exceed their match by 10:30 p.m. Dominion Energy Booster Prizes — Booster Prizes will be announced on Facebook Live, ranging from $250 to $2,000, for a total of $20,000 awarded. The prize amounts will be randomly drawn during announcements at the following times: 9 a.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 9 p.m.

— Booster Prizes will be announced on Facebook Live, ranging from $250 to $2,000, for a total of $20,000 awarded. The prize amounts will be randomly drawn during announcements at the following times: 9 a.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 9 p.m. Aflac Power Hours: $2,000 will be added to one small, medium and large budget-nonprofit that has the most unique donors during the following hours: 7-7:59 a.m.; 10-10:59 a.m.; Noon-12:59 p.m.; 6-6:59 p.m.; 11-11:59 p.m.

A full list of prizes can be found at midlandsgives.org/prizes

One hundred percent of each contribution (less a 2.1% credit card fee and 2.8% CiviCore technology fee) will go directly to the donor’s selected nonprofit. Donors have the option to cover these fees when they checkout. The Community Foundation does not receive any fees from Midlands Gives.

To view the full list of 415 participating nonprofits and their missions, visit midlandsgives.org/nonprofits