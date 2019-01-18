COLUMBIA, S.C. — A boil water advisory has been issued for the Dutch Square Mall area.

According to Columbia Water they are completing repairs to the 24'' water main break which was damaged a week ago. Residents in the area of the mall, Bush River road, Arrowwood road and Colonial Life Boulevard in Richland county are advised to boil their water for at least one minute before drinking or cooking until otherwise notified.

All food processors and restaurants should comply with prescribed USDA and SC DHEC recommendations, respectively. Should you have any questions pertaining to this advisory, please call Lexington/Richland County Environmental Services at 896-0620.

Restaurants and hotels may contact the SC Restaurant and Lodging Association at 765-9000. Please contact the City of Columbia Customer Care Center at 545-3300 with any other inquiries concerning this Advisory