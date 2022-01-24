Georgia teen pinned under vehicle for 2 hours after she was hit, killed: Report

The medical examiner removed the teen from the scene two hours after, an incident report says.

SNELLVILLE, Ga. — A 16-year-old Gwinnett County teen was pinned under a vehicle for about two hours after she was hit and killed last week, according to a newly released incident report.

Camaya Harris was heading to the bus stop on her first day of JROTC when a driver unknowingly hit the teen, family previously told 11Alive. Now, an incident report is revealing new details in the deadly crash.

Authorities said on Jan. 20 they were called to the 2100 block of Kings Gate Circle after a teenager had been struck by a black BMW around 6:16 a.m. Snellville Police said the call came from a Gwinnett County bus driver who was behind the vehicle while traveling their route at Park West Apartments.

Officers spoke to the driver, who told police she was dropping off her dogs at a sitter's home in the neighborhood before work, police said. As she pulled into a parking spot in front of the apartment she "felt a 'bump' but did not see the pedestrian," the report reads.

The woman said her wife, who police identified as the bus driver and crash witness, rushed to the car screaming to not move the car, according to the report. The bus driver testified to police that she saw her wife strike the teen and told her that the South Gwinnett High School student was trapped under the vehicle, according to the report.

Fire units arrived around 6:21 a.m. and deemed the teen deceased. The child's body was not moved until the medical examiner arrived at 8:36 a.m., according to the incident report.

The Snellville Police Department is continuing its investigation into Harris' death. At this time, the driver is not facing charges but authorities are still investigating.

"She had a beautiful smile, any and everything anyone asked her to do, she would do," Vern Wood, Harris' grandmother said. "She just was a fun-loving young lady, just living her life."

Camaya was the oldest of six siblings. She had also just applied to get her learner's permit to learn how to drive.