COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Housing Authority held a meeting to finalize their 2019/2020 annual plan after making revisions.

Many of those in attendance had hoped to hear about the Sav-A-Lot grocery store on the property that the Housing Authority owns on Harden street and it's future, but board member Ernest Cromartie, III said that no date has been set and the subject is not on any agenda to talk about the store.

Ivory Mathews, the interim executive director took questions from the audience. She said her and her team would soon be assessing and walking the properties of the housing authority.

A Columbia Housing Authority resident Vickie Burton wants to know when they will talk about the grocery store, "not everyone can get to the Food Lion or the Walmart. This is a store in our community."

No date has been set to talk about the future of the grocery store.