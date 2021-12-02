Donation drive underway for infant left behind after mother was shot, killed

A local pastor is collecting donations for baby Saharia Nixon, whose mother was killed last week.

HOPKINS, S.C. — 19-year-old Raeneshia Nixon was fatally shot in her car last week in northeast Columbia. She leaves behind a one-month-old daughter, Saharia Aniyah Nixon.

Dr. Malcom Taylor, pastor from New Light Beulah Baptist Church, says he's known the family for 45 years. "Our families are intertwined together," Taylor said. "We work together, we live near each other, we love one another."

Now, Taylor has started collecting donations for baby Saharia and to help the family, and he's asking the community to help.

"For everyone, if they just donate some 20-24-month-old clothing." Taylor said, "To help out, so the family is just not left without any help or support.

Ashlee White from Life After Birth made some big contributions. "We've donated clothes from six-months up to 24-months," White said. "We've donated milk, diapers, wipes, swing sets, playsets, books, everything to help her grow."

News 19 spoke to Nixon's family, who say baby Saharia is growing fast and looks just her mom.

Taylor is also raising money for Saharia's college tuition. "I am also in the process of putting together a trust for baby Nixon," Taylor said, "So that she can have some opportunities, because her mother has been snatched from her."