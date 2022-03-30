Foodshare Hub opens new location in Fairfield County

In an effort to provide more affordable fresh fruits and vegetables, a new Foodshare Hub opened up in Fairfield County.

WINNSBORO, S.C. — FoodShare Hubs are becoming more accessible in different counties throughout South Carolina. \

On Wednesday, Foodshare South Carolina and Fairfield Forward, two organizations that aim to make healthy communities, opened up a hub in Winnsboro, at the Martin Primary Care Center.

"When you live on a fixed income, you may not be able to get what you need and this is supplementing your diet, and it’s helping you out a whole lot," said Vonnie Anderson who lives in Winnsboro.

Anderson said she is excited to have access to fresh produce that's affordable.

"It comes in very handy," Anderson said. "It’s great for Fairfield County. I know a lot of families are going to be able to benefit from this.”

According to the USDA, the average price for produce have increased by nearly 1.5% compared to February.

The hub will provide fresh produce including strawberries, lettuce, peppers, potatoes, and more—all from the farmers market in Lexington County.

"It’s a way to have people in the community have a cheaper option to get healthier foods than you could possibly get at the grocery store," said Layla Zarif, Fairfield County FoodShare Coordinator. "Anybody can order food share. We take all walks of life here."

Foodshare South Carolina and Fairfield Forward have partnered together to open up the 19th Foodshare hub in the state.

There are no qualifications to purchase and receive a box. Boxes are sold as low as $15. FoodShare does accept EBT and Snap, with prices as low as $5.

"This is a good option no matter where you are," Zarif said. "Everybody needs good healthy foods.”

The Mayor of Winnsboro John McMeekin said the program will be a great asset to the community.

"They will deliver food to the individuals in Fairfield County, to help them and produce a better quality of life," said Mayor McMeekin.

Anderson said she hopes everyone in Fairfield County take advantage of this program.

"I think it will be very-very good for everyone," Anderson said.

Currently, there is one in Richland County, Lee County, Kershaw County, Orangeburg County, York county, and many others.