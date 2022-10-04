Masters bringing big sales to Columbia businesses

Pimento cheese is a staple at the Masters and for some local businesses it’s leading to a boost in sales. It's just one example of services benefitting.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — With Augusta National Golf Club just about an hour and a half away, many people are finding hotels, food, and entertainment in the Capital City during the Masters.

Brittons clothing store on Devine said it’s seen more people buying sport coats, shirts, and shirts for the tournament.

“We had a couple come in here on Tuesday afternoon from Greensboro, NC… bought an entire wardrobe to go to the Masters,” Manager Perry Lancaster said. “Even today, people are coming in buying a couple of knit shirts, pair of pants. So, we've seen an uptick in business all this week because of the Masters."

Harry Haney owns the H. Haney Golf Academy at Lake Murray. He says business is booming with those seeking lessons in line with the first major tournament of the year.

Dustin Johnson, an Irmo native and 2020 Masters winner, is a source of inspiration for young talent, Haney says.

“I think everyone in Columbia always pulls for Dustin just because of that,” Haney said. “He's dropped back a little bit this year, but I look for him to regain that."

Those watching are finding ways to snack like the stars with Masters favorites like pimento cheese.

DiPrato's Delicatessen near Five Points says its led to a big uptick in sales.

"We normally do about 250 to 300 pounds of pimento cheese in a week,” Operating Partner Sean Sharpe said, “and we've done that in the last two or three days, just because of the Masters."

Despite the busier schedule, they’re still finding time to get a glimpse of the tournament.

“I catch myself stopping work when I see Tiger up there on the screen,” Sharpe said. “It’s great to see him playing again."