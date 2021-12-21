Navy Yard on Main gets green light in Lexington

The new restaurant and biergarten in downtown Lexington is expected to open early next summer.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — After a lengthy legal battle, Navy Yard on Main has has been given the go ahead for development, and the new restaurant and biergarten in downtown Lexington can now begin construction.

Months and several court battles later, Navy Yard on Main has been granted a business license and on-premises permit permit to serve alcohol.

Initially, St. Stephen's Lutheran Church objected having Navy Yard on Main as a neighbor, claiming the close proximity and noise would disrupt services.

"This means everything for Navy Yard on Main," owner Gavin Smith said.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), which handles licensing, measured the property and concluded Navy Yard complied with SC law about distance between an a house of worship or school and an establishment serving alcohol.

"This is our dream. We want to open something in our hometown," Smith said. "This concept is something we truly believe in, and we think the Lexington community is going to love it."

Today we received a decision from the South Carolina Administrative Law Court regarding our application for beer, wine, and liquor by the drink licenses. Read our statement below ⬇️ Posted by Navy Yard on Main on Tuesday, December 21, 2021

Angelle LaBorde, President of the Lexington Chamber of Commerce, says new businesses help with economic growth. "Anytime new businesses invest in the community, it brings an economic impact," said LaBorde.

"We love to have out-of-towners, and we attract so many folks here with Lake Murray just a couple of miles away. So, the more venues and the attractions we can provide, I think we can continue to attract more tourists," LaBorde said.

Part of St. Stephen's case fell apart, according to the court, since the church already shares two common borders with Libby's, "an alcohol establishment that has an outdoor patio for music" and Icehouse Amphitheatre, located at 107 W Main Street, is closer to the church and has a larger sound system than the proposed one at Navy Yard.

Neighboring business owner Jeremy Addy of Craig Reagin Clothiers says the new establishment will bring people to the area. "With traffic and the hustle and bustle and everything, you don't necessarily pay attention. When you're out actually shopping and eating, you're looking in the shop's windows and I think its better from that aspect," said Addy.