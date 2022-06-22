News19 Newsies Summer Book Club review of Parable of the Sower; July book club selection announced

Read at your own pace with WLTX's morning team by joining the News19 Newsies and Richland Library Summer Book Club.

Example video title will go here for this video

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — At the beginning of the summer Richland Library announced the kick-off to the 2022 Summer Learning Challenge by encouraging children, teens, and adults to read 30 minutes a day during the season.

On Friday, Chantal Wilson with Richland Library stopped by News19 to discuss our June book club selection, The Parable of the Sower by Octavia E. Butler.

Written in 1993, Parable of the Sower is a post-apocalyptic science fiction novel that provides commentary on climate change and social inequality.

“It was scary,” said Wilson. “I enjoyed it very much, but it was bleak and sort of made you fear for your future, especially since she wrote this book thirty years ago and so much of what she talks about it happening now.”

Wilson also mentioned the upcoming July book club selection, When No One Is Watching by Alyssa Cole. The book is described as an engaging mystery thriller that quickly escalates as it seeks to answer two seemingly unrelated questions about the main character.

The book is available in physical and digital formats in the Richland Library collection and can also be enjoyed as a graphic novel and audiobook. Access the book online through the free Hoopla app.

Wilson also mentioned several upcoming events hosted by the Richland Library. One of those events, happening on Saturday, July 9, is Children’s Book Battle 2022 Virtual Practice. Hosted by Richland Library for its Summer Learning Challenge, the Children’s Book Battle is for rising 4th-7th graders.

Other events include:

Movie Matinee: Raising Arizona, July 11 at 2:30pm. Starring Nicolas Cage and Holly Hunter, the movie is about when a childless couple -- an ex-con and an ex-cop -- decides to help themselves to one of another family's quintuplets, their lives get more complicated than they anticipated.

Teen Book Battle 2022 Virtual Practice, Saturday, July 16. Got Trivia? Book Battle is a team book trivia competition for rising 8th-12th graders hosted by Richland Library for their Summer Learning Challenge.