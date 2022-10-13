Who is in charge of overseeing school district P-card use in South Carolina?

According to state law, cities, counties, towns, and school districts are left to establish their own P-card procedures.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The recent indictment of a former Richland School District One employee has brought the subject of purchasing cards, or P-cards, back to the forefront.

P-cards are used by government agencies to make it easier for employees to purchase needed items like supplies, equipment, and gas.

Most of the time, they're used to pay for legitimate government expenses. However, South Carolina's Comptroller General, whose office oversees the p-card program, has said they can be at high risk for misuse and fraud.

Recent investigations into how South Carolina school districts are spending their money have some parents concerned.

"It's our taxpayer dollars and it's for our children, so it should go to our children, not some budget somewhere for something else," said parent and grandparent Crystal Hedgecock.

"We audit them for their compliance with the policies and procedures that they are required to establish within their own agency," said assistant executive director Delbert Singleton of the South Carolina Fiscal Accountability Authority (SFAA).

The organization oversees the P-card program at state agencies.

Singleton said that if violations are found, an investigation is launched or a review is conducted. However, he said this authority only applies to state agencies, colleges, universities, and technical colleges.

The SFAA approves school district procurement codes, which include P-card use.

According to the SFAA's website:

"The P-Card Program (Program) utilizes a VISA© purchasing card issued by Bank of America. The terms of the contract with the Bank also permit Counties and Local Political Subdivisions to use the P-Card."

"The statewide manual serves as a guide and a roadmap for them to develop their own P-card manual for use in a particular school district," said Singleton.

State law allows the inspector general to investigate a school district at the request of the governor, state superintendent of education, or the weighted majority of the local legislative delegation where the school district resides.

According to state statutes, the inspector general does not have the authority to investigate local government.

The inspector general does investigate P-card misuse of state agencies if we have received a complaint regarding that issue, and to the extent of school districts if the inspector general has an investigation into a school district.

If criminal conduct is identified involving P-card misuse during an investigation, the inspector general’s office makes a criminal referral to the appropriate law enforcement agency and prosecuting authority.

State law says information regarding school district investigations is confidential until the inspector general issues a report. These reports are released to the public.

Singleton said while p-card procedures and audits can help reduce misspending and fraud, its ultimately up to the people in charge to follow the rules.

"If you don't have those internal controls in place, and if you don't have the right people in positions of responsibility, and if you don't have proper review going on, That creates, I think, an opportunity for things to not go as they should," said Singleton.

The comptroller general's office publishes monthly reports outlining every state agency's P-card purchases.

School districts are also required by law to publish their monthly P-card statements.