169th Fighter Wing of SC Air National Guard to conduct F-16 nighttime training over Lexington County from Columbia Metropolitan Airport

F-16 training exercises will be conducted July 18-21

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Air National Guard (SCANG) wants the public to be aware the 169th Fighter Wing will be conducting nighttime training flights involving F-16 fighter jets at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE) this week.

Training exercises begin Monday, July 19, and continue through Thursday, July 21. Anyone living or working near CAE in Lexington County will be able to see and hear F-16s taking off and landing during the evening and up until midnight on those dates. To minimize noise levels in the area, pilots will follow designated flight paths.

Col. Quaid Quadri, commander of the 169th Fighter Wing at McEntire Joint National Guard Base (JNGB) said, "We have taken every possible measure in our flight profiles to minimize noise generated from our training operations. We understand the impact to our neighbors and appreciate their support."