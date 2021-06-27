Reward offered in Murdaugh double homicide

Alex Murdaugh offering $100,000 for information regarding murder of wife and 22-year-old son, killed at family hunting lodge in Colleton County, SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The family of a South Carolina mother and son shot to death at their home are offering a $100,000 reward in hopes of finding the killer.

Fifty-two-year-old Margaret “Maggie” Murdaugh and her son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh were found shot multiple times June 7 near dog kennels on their hunting lodge property near the border of Hampton and Colleton counties. State police have made no arrests and released little information on the progress of their case.

The double homicide has garnered the attention of national media due to the Murdaugh family's history in the state. Generations of the Murdaugh family have held positions in local government -- Randolph Murdaugh, Paul Murdaugh's great-grandfather, was elected a chief prosecutor in the county 101 years ago.

In 2019, Paul Murdaugh was charged in the death of 19-year-old Mallory Beach. He had allegedly been operating a boat while intoxicated and Beach died when the boat crashed into a bridge at Parris Island in Beaufort County.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is also reopening a case from 2015 when the body of 19-year-old Steven Smith was found in the middle of the road in Hampton County. The Charleston Post and Courier reports new information in that case allegedly has some connection to the Murdaugh killings.

SLED set up a 24-hour tip line at (803) 896-2605, asking the public for information about the June 7 killings.