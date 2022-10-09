4 people, 2 of them pregnant, shot outside of Minneapolis bar, police say

Minneapolis police say full automatic gunfire was reported outside of a bar just before midnight.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police say four people, including two pregnant women, were injured by gunfire Saturday night outside of a bar.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, four people were shot Saturday just before midnight after automatic gunfire was initially reported on the 2100 block of 4th Street North.

Police say a man in his 30s suffered life-threatening gunshot wounds and another man in his 30s had apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Two pregnant females were also shot — a 17-year-old girl suffered potentially life-threatening wounds and a woman in her 20s had non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. All four were treated at nearby hospitals.

A public information officer for the department said preliminary information suggests gunfire, possibly from a car, erupted outside of the 4th Street Saloon. Scientists from the department's forensics division processed the scene for evidence and MPD is now leading the investigation.

No arrests have been made, according to Minneapolis police.

MPD gave me these numbers today from ShotSpotter records regarding fully automatic gunfire in the city:



YTD through 7/25:



2022: 171 Activations, 1,799 Rounds (+338% from 2021)

2021: 39 Activations, 441 Rounds

2020: Zero — Jennifer Austin (@jenniferfaustin) September 10, 2022

"It's not just a concern of one or two people getting hit, which is tragic in and of itself, you've got a spray of bullets that's going all over the place," said Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey when asked Saturday about the increase in full automatic gunfire.

The ATF previously told KARE 11 that more juveniles are firing guns configured to fire fully automatic, by using a conversion device known as an auto sear. When clipped to the back of a handgun, the ATF says the small device can turn a semi-automatic weapon into full automatic

