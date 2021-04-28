The baby's mother, D’Lanny Chairez, told police she gave up the boy for adoption, though authorities say that story has changed.

SAN ANTONIO — A law enforcement source confirmed 20-month-old James Chairez was found deceased after an extensive search, and criminal charges have been filed against his mother.

The infant was last seen alive in January, according to court documents. The baby's mother, D’Lanny Chairez, told police she gave up the boy for adoption, though authorities say that story has changed.

A source told KENS 5 that the baby was found in the mobile home in the 7600 block of West Military Drive, where D'Lanny Chairez lives.

The San Antonio Police Department released a statement early Wednesday afternoon confirming that human remains were found at the mobile home. The identity of the remains has not yet been determined pending a death investigation by the medical examiner, the department said.

On March 16, Chairez was arrested and charged with abandoning or endangering a child. The arresting document states that investigators found what appeared to be a crib sheet with blood on it in the suspect's home, along with the baby's diapers, stroller, car seat and toys.

In an interview with KENS 5's Mariah Medina, D'Lanny Chairez's aunt, Mariesol Gomez, said she told her that James was with a "family friend." Gomez said when she questioned her, she said her story changed several times about who was caring for her son.

Police are still investigating and it is not known yet what further charges Chairez may face.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus spoke briefly Wednesday morning at the scene of an investigation, saying that law enforcement was there in connection to the Chairez case.

"We are here in reference to the Baby James case," he said. "I can’t answer any questions or tell you why we are here, but it does have to do with the case."

The FBI in San Antonio also confirmed it is assisting SAPD with the investigation.