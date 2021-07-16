3-year-old boy shot in Minneapolis

According to Minneapolis police, the child was taken to HCMC with a "very serious gunshot wound."

MINNEAPOLIS — A 3-year-old boy was shot in Minneapolis around 11 a.m. Friday, according to Minneapolis police.

During a press conference early Friday afternoon, MPD spokesperson John Elder said the shooting happened inside a house on the 2700 block of Thomas Avenue North.

Elder said he was hit by a bullet inside and transported to Hennepin County Medical Center to be treated for a "very serious gunshot wound."

According to Elder, no one is in custody at this time.

Police are still investigating the shooting.

While the exact circumstances remain under investigation, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey released a statement on Friday afternoon calling for action on gun violence.

"The proliferation of guns and resultant ease of access is deadly, and we need every level of government to step up," Frey said. "Until state and federal lawmakers take meaningful action on gun control, local officials will continue working to protect our residents, bring justice to those harmed by senseless violence, and address the root causes of violence plaguing our communities. Our hearts ache for the family of the boy injured earlier today, and specifically the Northside community that has disproportionately impacted by the spike in gun violence."