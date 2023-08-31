37-year-old woman reported missing in Aiken County

Delilah Quinones was last seen on August 19 in Beech Island

AIKEN, S.C. — The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in finding a missing 37-year-old Beech Island woman.

Delilah Quinones was reported missing by her roommate on August 19, 2023.

Quinones was last seen near Swamp Road and Koger Loop in Beech Island, wearing a red shirt and red shorts. She is approximately 5'5" tall, weighs around 80 lbs, and has brown shoulder-length hair and brown eyes.